Father John Misty Turned Down $250,000 To Cover the Backstreet Boys for Chipotle

Earlier this month, Chipotle released "A Love Story," a sentimental 4-minute ad for burritos that looks like a Pixar short and features a cover of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" performed by Alabama Shakes’ singer Brittany Howard and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. It turns out James may not have been the first choice: This weekend, singer Father John Misty said he was offered $250,000 to perform the song -- and turned it down!

While performing at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, the notoriously frank singer-songwriter -- actual name Josh Tillman -- entertained festival-goers with a story about his short dalliance with the fast-food giant. "They were going to pay me a quarter of a million dollars," he told the crowd. "Yep. That's my life. I was like, 'Cool, so then I can just buy like two Cadillacs and just crash them together. I don’t want your fucking burrito money.'"