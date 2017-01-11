Father John Misty Turned Down $250,000 To Cover the Backstreet Boys for Chipotle

Earlier this month, Chipotle released "A Love Story," a sentimental 4-minute ad for burritos that looks like a Pixar short and features a cover of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" performed by Alabama Shakes’ singer Brittany Howard and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. It turns out James may not have been the first choice: This weekend, singer Father John Misty said he was offered $250,000 to perform the song -- and turned it down!
While performing at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, the notoriously frank singer-songwriter -- actual name Josh Tillman -- entertained festival-goers with a story about his short dalliance with the fast-food giant. "They were going to pay me a quarter of a million dollars," he told the crowd. "Yep. That's my life. I was like, 'Cool, so then I can just buy like two Cadillacs and just crash them together. I don’t want your fucking burrito money.'"
As Consequence of Sound points out, Alabama Shakes were the headliners of the festival the following night, though his remarks did not seem directed at Howard or James in particular. You can watch a video of Tillman telling his Chipotle story and introducing the track "Bored in the U.S.A.," a stand-out from his acclaimed 2015 record I Love You, Honeybear, below.
This incident came a only a day after Tillman made a lengthy speech, inspired by Donald Trump, and performed a shortened set at WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, New Jersey. That speech led to a Twitter argument with Philadelphia band Strand of Oak. So many micro-controversies for Father John Misty this week!
Today, Tillman clarified his Chipotle comments a bit with the following tweet.
Later, in response to a Tweet from Portishead's Geoff Barrow, Tillman offered up another critique of the ad.
You can judge for yourself by watching the Chipotle ad below.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.