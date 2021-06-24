Kevin Hart Gives It His All as a Single Dad in Netflix's 'Fatherhood'

Having arrived right in time for Father’s Day, the Netflix original movie Fatherhood is the heartwarming movie that you would probably be expecting going into it. Based on Matthew Logelin’s best-selling book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, it follows Logelin’s (portrayed by Kevin Hart) journey as a single father after his wife unexpectedly passes away following the birth of their child Maddy (Melody Hurd). His family, friends, and in-laws don’t think that Matt will be able to be a great parent to Maddy, and quite frankly, he doesn’t really believe in himself either.

It’s unfamiliar territory for Hart—who has made a name for himself over the past decade as one of the most prolific comedians in the world—but it’s undeniably refreshing. In a movie that requires a significant amount of emotional depth from its lead, Hart surprisingly doesn’t feel out of his element. More often than not, watching his character’s grief and agony is gut-wrenching—a necessary show of emotional force because Fatherhood comes swinging out the gate.

Within the first 10 minutes, viewers must endure the tragic death of Matt’s wife Liz, and although it’s no secret that her passing is the catalyst of Fatherhood, Netflix’s new drama still makes the moment as distressing as possible. With no real character development and not nearly enough time for the viewer to grow attached to Matt or Liz, the unthinkable happens, and it’s genuinely tear-jerking. For a film that shines a huge—and deserving—spotlight on single fatherhood, its emphasis on the impact that a mother can have on her children doesn’t go unnoticed, from the side story about Maddy’s struggles with her own femininity as she starts to grow up and sense the prevailing conflict between Matt and his mother-in-law (Alfre Woodard).