The First 'Fifty Shades' Sequel Trailer Needs More Sex, Honestly

So what's up in this trailer for Fifty Shades Darker? And when I say "what's up," I mean (1) Why do Dornan and Johnson act like mannequins? (2) Why is the operatic sex from the first movie reduced to soft petting and an awkward shower hookup? (3) Why did they replace Beyoncé's smoky "Crazy in Love" with Miguel? (4) What the hell is this movie about?

A summary, paired with the February 2017 release's chaste tease, attempts to shine light on the Darker situation:

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.