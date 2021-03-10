Everything We Know About Season 2 of Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'

Netflix's soapy, time-hopping melodrama Firefly Lane ends with a series of lingering questions and a big explosion. But what's next for Kate and Tully? Will they get an opportunity to clear things up? Or will Netflix say no to another season? Let's break down what we know.

Has Firefly Lane been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. The series got decidedly mixed reviews, with some falling for the soothing Lifetime energy of this show about lifelong friends, while others excoriated it for its hokey plotlines and slow pace. It remains to be seen whether the streaming service will invest in more.

What will Season 2 of Firefly Lane be about?

Firefly Lane fans will be left with a lot of mysteries if Netflix doesn't give the show another go. In the finale, it appears Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) have a blowout fight in the future timeline of the series. Kate tells Tully to leave her father's funeral, and we don't know why they are so divided or what Tully did to earn Kate's disdain.

"I knew that Tully and Kate were going to be estranged at the end of the season, but I didn't know how I was going to dramatize that," showrunner Maggie Friedman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I knew we were working towards that signpost because I felt like a good cliffhanger for season one is: 'Oh my God, wait, these Firefly Lane girls forever are suddenly not? What happened?' I wanted to leave the audience with some big questions."

One of those other questions: Does Kate's husband Johnny survive the blast he endured while covering the Iraq War as a journalist in the 2000s section of the show? Even actor Ben Lawson doesn't know, but he has his hopes. "I don't know where Johnny goes from here," he told People. "I don't think he goes back into TV producing, something that he doesn't love."