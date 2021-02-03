Wait, When Does Netflix's 'Firefly Lane' Take Place?

There's a moment in the first episode of Firefly Lane that threw me for a loop. The new Netflix series starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl follows a decades-long friendship between two women, from their teenage years to adulthood. At one point in the "present day" timeline of the series, Chalke's Kate Mularky (yep, like malarkey) goes on a job interview at a Seattle-based magazine. The editor, whose coiffed hair and vocal fry are a lazy signifier for "bitch," tells Kate that, "It's 2003." Wait, what? Yes, Firefly Lane's present day is 2003.

When I first watched this scene, I actually missed the "2003" line, so I was confused when Kate replied that she's up on current-day pop-culture like "MySpace and Napster." She also declares that she knows all the words to "In da Club." Is this a joke about how out of date Kate is? Nope, these are all relevant topics (although, it must be pointed out, MySpace didn't officially launch until 2004). The question is: Why is Firefly Lane, at least in part, a 2003 period piece?

The show, developed by Maggie Friedman, is based on a novel by Kristin Hannah, which was published in 2008. Hannah has explained that the novel is based on some of her own experiences, including growing up in Washington in the 1970s. If the characters have to be teens in that decade, then it only makes sense that they would be hitting middle age in the early 2000s.