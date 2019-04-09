Every Musical Number Referenced in FX's 'Fosse/Verdon'

For better or worse, FX's new series Fosse/Verdon doesn't really do any hand-holding for the musical theater neophytes who might be tuning in just to see the latest prestige limited series populated with movie stars. The show -- executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), among others -- drops the viewer into the world of theater legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, without much context. If you're an obsessive, you'll know that those blaring horns are from Sweet Charity's first act number, "Big Spender," written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields. If you're not, you might be a bit lost.
In fact, almost all of the song and dance sequences in Fosse/Verdon are enhanced by a knowledge of the source material. The show's recreations are spot on -- enhanced by the wonderful work of Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell as the title characters -- but little can compare to watching Verdon herself hoof it or Liza Minnelli sing "Mein Herr" from Cabaret.
But first, even more background. Based on Sam Wasson's biography of Fosse, the series aims to tell the story of the creative partnership and fractured romance between two greats of the American theater. He was the dancer, director and choreographer most famous for winning three parts of the EGOT (Emmy, Oscar, and Tony) in the same year for his work on the film Cabaret, the Broadway musical Pippin, and the television special Liza with a Z. She was a four-time Tony winner herself, who collaborated with her husband on shows like Damn Yankees and Chicago. Together, their work flourished, but Fosse was a notoriously bad partner on a personal level, cheating incessantly. They never divorced and continued working together, even as he embarked on a long relationship with dancer Ann Reinking.
Fosse famously performed a public exorcism of his personal demons in the 1979 film All That Jazz, in which Roy Scheider played a thinly veiled version of the director. Fosse/Verdon covers some of the same territory, but from a historical perspective, one that allows Verdon to be seen on her own terms rather than those dictated by her spouse.
Throughout the season, we'll be offering a primer for all the musical numbers you need to know to get the most out of the series. We'll be updating as long as the show is on the air. Here we go: Five, six, seven, eight...
Episode 1, "Big Spender," Sweet Charity
The first real glimpse Fosse/Verdon gives us of Bob and Gwen's working relationship is on the set of the movie version of Sweet Charity, during the filming of the number "Big Spender." The song is seductive, but also haunted: A row of dance hall employees address the male patrons of their rundown establishment, half-heartedly promising "fun, laughs, good time." Sweet Charity is a spin on the old "hooker with a heart of gold" narrative, adapted from Fellini's Nights of Cabiria by prolific playwright Neil Simon (played by Nate Corddry in Fosse/Verdon). It's named for the character Charity Hope Valentine, an optimistic taxi dancer who has a history of being treated poorly by men. The musical is episodic in nature, following Charity as she befriends a movie star and starts to fall for a nervous tax accountant, Oscar, who ultimately ditches her in the end.
Fosse/Verdon opens with Gwen coaching the dancers (among them Chita Rivera, played by Bianca Marroquin) on the moves. It's a bittersweet role for her to occupy on the set. Verdon originated the role of Charity on Broadway, but for the film version she was passed over for Shirley MacLaine by Universal Pictures head Lew Wasserman. (MacLaine, in a reversal, is portrayed her by Broadway star Laura Osnes, while Verdon is Oscar nominee Williams.) In Wasson's biography, John McMartin, who played Oscar in stage and screen, said, "Her heart had to be broken that Shirley got the part. These were her movies. But you'd never know with Gwen. She was stoic."
"Big Spender" isn't the only Sweet Charity music cue in the episode: Later, "If My Friends Could See Me Now" scores a party scene.
Episode 1, "Mein Herr," Cabaret
The second half of the premiere finds Fosse in Munich working on Cabaret. Unlike Charity, Fosse did not direct the Broadway version of the musical about nightclub denizens in the Weimar Republic, and the film differs greatly from the initial stage production. For one, Minnelli's Sally was American, not British, and nearly all the songs that don't take place on the Kit Kat stage are excised and along with them an entire subplot that was ultimately replaced. "Mein Herr," one of the songs Sally Bowles performs at the Kit Kat Klub, was written by composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb solely for the movie. As for the choreography, Fosse reportedly said, "I tried to make the dances look like the period, not as if they were done by me, Bob Fosse, but by some guy who is down and out." According to Wasson, the vest Minnelli wore -- sans bra -- during the sequence belonged to Fosse himself.
Episode 1, "If You Could See Her," Cabaret
While we don't actually see this number performed in Fosse/Verdon, the gorilla costume used in it is a crucial part of the show. It comes from "If You Could See Her," in which Joel Grey's Emcee romances a gorilla in a dress. It appears to be a sight gag, until the last lyric hits and you realize you've been watching an allegory for the rise of Hitler and anti-Semitism. He whispers, "If you could see her through my eyes/ She wouldn't look Jewish at all." As the show documents, Verdon flew all the way back to New York to get the perfect costume from Brooks Costume, only to return to Germany and find her husband in the midst of an affair. (On screen, it's with one woman; according to Wasson, he was with "a couple German girls.")
Episode 1, "Cabaret," Cabaret
The episode ends with Kelli Barrett as Minnelli singing the titular song from Cabaret as Verdon returns to Munich with the gorilla costume, where she finds Fosse sleeping around. It's a discordant image, but "Cabaret" has always been a discordantly upbeat song. It's appears at different points in the movie and the play, but it always comes as a response to Sally getting an abortion.
