Fozzie Bear Covers 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and Totally Nails It

Sesame Street's molded the minds of babes for nearly 50 years and more than 4,300 episodes, but today marks a new chapter for the multimedia Muppet franchise -- with a new video that mashes up 50 Cent's "In Da Club" with clips of Fozzie Bear. The YouTube mash-up artist Mylo the Cat, aka Adam Schleickman, has done this before with classic Snoop Dogg, Outkast, and Daft Punk tracks. Here's what he had to say about creating this latest 50 Cent/Fozzie Bear parody:
As a lifelong New Yorker, I’m proud to say that I knew about 50 well before he blew up, as the bootleggers were selling his mixtapes for years. A lot of people used to act like he came out of nowhere, but this guy was grinding for a long time, and you gotta respect that.
The fruits of Schleickman's labor make for a bumping music video, and arguably a more interesting one than Fiddy's original 2003 attempt, which featured a high-concept boot camp storyline where 50 Cent learns how to be a hip-hop star. The Sesame Street clips -- buoyed by the show's rich tradition of sing-alongs -- help Fozzie strip the track down to its bare essentials. It's also hard to top the cognitive dissonance of watching the Muppets' "Wocka Wocka Wocka" man burn through lines like, "I'm into having sex, I ain't into making love" or "When you sell like Eminem, and the hoes they want to fuck."
Pass the Bacardi, please.
