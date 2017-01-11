Making Sense of Frank Ocean's New 'Album' (and When the Real One's Coming)

Boys Don't Cry is still coming, but it's got a new name

So, what happened to the original album teased all those months ago? It's not Endless, according to Rolling Stone. The magazine reports that Boys Don't Cry is now expected to come out this weekend. And oh yeah, it's not actually called Boys Don't Cry. An Apple Music representative told Rolling Stone that the singer has scrapped that title in favor of a new title that has yet to be revealed.

That doesn't mean the The Album Formerly Known As Boys Don't Cry will actually debut this weekend. We've been burned before. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that the project would be released on August 5. The record failed to materialize. It's clear that Ocean has been tinkering with this project for a while and wants everything to be just right before he unleashes it into the world, but the reveal of Endless suggests that he might be ready to let the cat out of the bag. The wait is (probably) coming to an end.