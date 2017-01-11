How to Live-Stream WrestleMania 32, for Free

Among the pantheon of WWE events, from SummerSlam to the Royal Rumble, none is more iconic than WrestleMania. It's the show that saw Hulk Hogan body slam Andre the Giant, and future-president Donald Trump shave Vince McMahon's head -- and it's happening for the 32nd year in a row this Sunday, at 7pm. (Check out our ranking of every Wrestlemania here.)
Most wrestling fans will no doubt already know how to get in on the action, but on the off chance you don't feel like spending $60 on the PPV (or you don't have cable in the first place), we've laid out the best ways to watch WrestleMania 32 for free.
Sign up for the WWE Network
Joining the WWE's all-access membership will allow you to stream WrestleMania, along with every other PPV event the company throws, live -- and you can do it from basically any device you own. What's more, while it technically costs $9.95 per month, new users receive a free month when they create an account: in other words, you can sign up just to watch WrestleMania and then cancel once it's over.
This is 100% the best option out there, and the only reason you shouldn't use it is if you don't have a credit card for some reason. If that's you, a) keep reading for more options, and b) you should probably get a credit card.
Give Periscope a shot
While its primary use is for average folks to stream the minutiae of their daily lives, Periscope's found a second life as a platform for people to broadcast live streams of sporting events -- and there's no reason to believe WrestleMania 32 will be any different. The quality's about what you'd expect from someone pointing their phone at a TV, but if all you're after is a quick viewing of the main matches, this'll probably suffice.
Use less-legit streaming sites
If you're not content with watching someone else's recording of Shane-O-Mac's cage match with The Undertaker, you'll have to try your luck at some of the most commonly used streaming sites. While we're not able to provide direct links to these places, we CAN give you some names: FirstRow, StopStream, ATDHE, and SportStream are just a few.
Of course, the questionable nature of these sites means you'll usually have to tangle with pop-ups and sub-HD video quality, but there are enough options out there that you can usually find a stream good enough to mark out to.
Set up Kodi ahead of time
This streaming client saves you the trouble of having to actually search for streaming sites by aggregating that information into an easily browsable interface, which allows users to stream movies, live TV shows, and -- you guessed it -- PPV events. It runs on every major operating system, from Android to OS X, and it'll even work on your Amazon Fire TV. Best of all, it only needs to be set up once.
Of course, if you didn't have the foresight to actually install Kodi in advance, the length of the setup process all but ensures that this isn't really a practical last-minute option -- even if you use the TVMC custom build.
As previously stated, your best move is to sign up for the WWE Network. Or, y'know, pay for the full PPV like a sucker.
