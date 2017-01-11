How to Live-Stream WrestleMania 32, for Free

Sign up for the WWE Network

Joining the WWE's all-access membership will allow you to stream WrestleMania, along with every other PPV event the company throws, live -- and you can do it from basically any device you own. What's more, while it technically costs $9.95 per month, new users receive a free month when they create an account: in other words, you can sign up just to watch WrestleMania and then cancel once it's over.

This is 100% the best option out there, and the only reason you shouldn't use it is if you don't have a credit card for some reason. If that's you, a) keep reading for more options, and b) you should probably get a credit card.

