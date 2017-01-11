Entertainment

How to Live-Stream WrestleMania 32, for Free

By Published On 03/30/2016 By Published On 03/30/2016
WWE wrestler in the ring watch for free
Flickr/Megan Elice Meadows

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

Among the pantheon of WWE events, from SummerSlam to the Royal Rumble, none is more iconic than WrestleMania. It's the show that saw Hulk Hogan body slam Andre the Giant, and future-president Donald Trump shave Vince McMahon's head -- and it's happening for the 32nd year in a row this Sunday, at 7pm. (Check out our ranking of every Wrestlemania here.)

Most wrestling fans will no doubt already know how to get in on the action, but on the off chance you don't feel like spending $60 on the PPV (or you don't have cable in the first place), we've laid out the best ways to watch WrestleMania 32 for free.

Related

related

Every WrestleMania, Ranked

related

An Intro to Seeso, Comedy's Answer to Netflix

related

The Best Ways to Stream NFL Games Online for Free

related

Every WrestleMania, Ranked
wwe website homepage network
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Sign up for the WWE Network

Joining the WWE's all-access membership will allow you to stream WrestleMania, along with every other PPV event the company throws, live -- and you can do it from basically any device you own. What's more, while it technically costs $9.95 per month, new users receive a free month when they create an account: in other words, you can sign up just to watch WrestleMania and then cancel once it's over.

This is 100% the best option out there, and the only reason you shouldn't use it is if you don't have a credit card for some reason. If that's you, a) keep reading for more options, and b) you should probably get a credit card.
 

Give Periscope a shot

While its primary use is for average folks to stream the minutiae of their daily lives, Periscope's found a second life as a platform for people to broadcast live streams of sporting events -- and there's no reason to believe WrestleMania 32 will be any different. The quality's about what you'd expect from someone pointing their phone at a TV, but if all you're after is a quick viewing of the main matches, this'll probably suffice.

someone streaming wwe on the internet
ISTOCK/NEUSTOCKIMAGES / FLICKR/Megan Elice Meadows

Use less-legit streaming sites

If you're not content with watching someone else's recording of Shane-O-Mac's cage match with The Undertaker, you'll have to try your luck at some of the most commonly used streaming sites. While we're not able to provide direct links to these places, we CAN give you some names: FirstRow, StopStream, ATDHE, and SportStream are just a few.

Of course, the questionable nature of these sites means you'll usually have to tangle with pop-ups and sub-HD video quality, but there are enough options out there that you can usually find a stream good enough to mark out to.

screenshot of kodi set up computer
Screenshot via Caz Wallace/YouTube

Set up Kodi ahead of time

This streaming client saves you the trouble of having to actually search for streaming sites by aggregating that information into an easily browsable interface, which allows users to stream movies, live TV shows, and -- you guessed it -- PPV events. It runs on every major operating system, from Android to OS X, and it'll even work on your Amazon Fire TV. Best of all, it only needs to be set up once.

Of course, if you didn't have the foresight to actually install Kodi in advance, the length of the setup process all but ensures that this isn't really a practical last-minute option -- even if you use the TVMC custom build.

As previously stated, your best move is to sign up for the WWE Network. Or, y'know, pay for the full PPV like a sucker.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he'll never forget the kidnapping of Stephanie McMahon. Follow his tweets from the Ministry of Darkness: @gjaccoma.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Memory Works on 'Westworld' -- and What It Means for Your Timeline Theory
Westworld World

related

READ MORE
The Terrifying, Trippy, Totally True History Behind Your Ouija Board
WHAAAA?

related

READ MORE
The Mystery Line in 'Arrival,' Revealed

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like