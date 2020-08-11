'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Is Actually Being Rebooted as a Drama
Could a gritty new version of 'The Nanny' be next?
It looks like another classic sitcom from the '90s is about to get flipped-turned upside down. Last year, filmmaker Morgan Cooper released a fan-trailer for a show called Bel-Air, which transformed the classic '90s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air into a gritty teen soap that still focused on a young man born and raised in West Philadelphia who moves out to live with his aunt and uncle in Southern California. The viral clip apparently caught the attention of Will Smith, the star of the original show, and now the dream reboot could become a reality.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper has joined forces with Smith's production company Westbrook Studios and original producers Universal TV. While original executive producers Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and creators Andy and Susan Borowitz will have executive producer credits on the new show, Cooper will co-write the pilot with producer Chris Collins (The Wire), who will serve as executive producer and showrunner.
The new show is currently being shopped around to streaming services like Peacock and Netflix, as well as HBO Max, which is the current home for the original. The sitcom ran for six seasons and helped launch Smith to mainstream super-stardom. You can check out the trailer that convinced Smith to bet on a reboot below.
In recent years, Smith has embraced his sitcom roots a bit more, performing the show's beloved theme song and reunited for a special pandemic reunion with other members of the cast, so it makes sense he'd get into the reboot business. (Smith was reportedly trying to get a version of a reboot off the ground back in 2015, but it never happened.) Depending on the tone of the show, a cameo or two from some of the other original cast members seems like a given.
But who do you cast to play a younger Will Smith? Here's what they should really do: Bring in the digitally de-aged Will Smith from Gemini Man as the young Will. If we have to do this -- and apparently we do, as the reboot era shows few signs of slowing down, especially as streaming services look to stockpile brand-name shows -- why not transport the Fresh Prince all the way to the uncanny valley? The actual fish-out-of-water premise of Fresh Prince is not that different from a number of teen shows on The CW and Netflix, so let's get weird with this one. Just keep the theme music.
