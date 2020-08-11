'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Is Actually Being Rebooted as a Drama

It looks like another classic sitcom from the '90s is about to get flipped-turned upside down. Last year, filmmaker Morgan Cooper released a fan-trailer for a show called Bel-Air, which transformed the classic '90s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air into a gritty teen soap that still focused on a young man born and raised in West Philadelphia who moves out to live with his aunt and uncle in Southern California. The viral clip apparently caught the attention of Will Smith, the star of the original show, and now the dream reboot could become a reality.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper has joined forces with Smith's production company Westbrook Studios and original producers Universal TV. While original executive producers Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and creators Andy and Susan Borowitz will have executive producer credits on the new show, Cooper will co-write the pilot with producer Chris Collins (The Wire), who will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The new show is currently being shopped around to streaming services like Peacock and Netflix, as well as HBO Max, which is the current home for the original. The sitcom ran for six seasons and helped launch Smith to mainstream super-stardom. You can check out the trailer that convinced Smith to bet on a reboot below.