The 'Friends' Reunion Is Finally Hitting HBO Max This Month

It's finally happening. After years of speculation followed by anticipation, the Friends reunion is finally coming to fruition. HBO Max released a teaser for the event, which is scheduled to hit the streaming service May 27. The footage isn't much, just the backsides of the six main cast members strolling down the Warner Bros. lot while a very melancholy, slowed down version of the theme song plays. Cue the nostalgia.

It's important to remember that this isn't a reboot of the NBC sitcom that ran for 10 years starting in 1994. It's just a chance for all your old pals—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc—to get back together. Many of them are busy with other projects: Aniston has The Morning Show; Cox has a new Starz series; Kudrow should be working on another season of The Comeback (get on that, HBO Max).

According to a press release, this special will also feature guests, only some of whom were involved in the original series. Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, will be there, as will other guest stars Larry Hankin, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Christina Pickles, Thomas Lennon, and Elliott Gould.

More surprisingly, however, is the involvement from of a random assortment of celebrities including: BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, James Corden, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and activist Malala Yousafzai. Friends has so many fans. We'll see how this all comes together when the special drops.