Netflix's Latest Binge-Watch Is Like 'Game of Thrones' Meets 'The Revenant'

Jason Momoa looks good in fur. Despite often appearing shirtless as characters like the fearsome Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and the slippery Aquaman in the upcoming Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the 37-year-old actor possesses the type of broad shoulders that deserve to be covered from the cold by the finest Canadian pelts money can buy. Lucky for him, his Netflix historical drama Frontier, a co-production with Discovery Canada, gives him many chances to strut his stuff.

The six-episode series, set in the late 1700s, is more than just an icy catwalk for the former model. The role gives Momoa another opportunity to embrace his inner Drogo as he bashes heads, slits throats, and, in the opening scene of the third episode, cuts off a screaming man's ear -- which he then speaks into like a child mumbling into a walkie-talkie. It's a moment of severe brutality, but one Momoa plays for dark humor. Like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the Rock, the actor finds joy in mayhem. He laughs at violence.