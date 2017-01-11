The 'Full House' House Bought By -- Twist! -- 'Full House' Creator

Additionally, since the interior was never actually featured in Full House (because, again, it was a private home at the time), Franklin plans to redo the inside to match the show's soundstage. This would make it possible to use the house for Netflix's sequel series, but in his interview with THR, Franklin also hinted at making the finished product available to the public: "I will be renting it out, but I'm not sure yet what, where, when or how. At some point soon I will figure that out."

Looks like predictability's gonna be making a comeback.

