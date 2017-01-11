The 'Full House' House Bought By -- Twist! -- 'Full House' Creator

In the pantheon of '90s sitcom houses, it doesn't get much more iconic than the San Francisco home from Full House -- it even technically got top billing over John Stamos in the show's intro!
Since the show's debut in 1987, the Tanner house has been independently owned. This week, the building finally entered the series family: Full House creator Jeff Franklin just purchased the place for a cool $4 million. What's more, he's told The Hollywood Reporter he might just shoot the third season of Fuller House in it. If you're a fan of the admittedly sappy sequel series, this is huge.
Of course, the Victorian-style house (built in 1883) will need some serious renovations, to get it up to code as well as return it to its show-era splendor -- subsequent owners had repainted the iconic red door a more neutral grey,
in an attempt to stem the tide of fans mobbing the address for photos. Fortunately, painting the door red again was the first item on Franklin's agenda after making his purchase.
Additionally, since the interior was never actually featured in Full House (because, again, it was a private home at the time), Franklin plans to redo the inside to match the show's soundstage. This would make it possible to use the house for Netflix's sequel series, but in his interview with THR, Franklin also hinted at making the finished product available to the public: "I will be renting it out, but I'm not sure yet what, where, when or how. At some point soon I will figure that out."
Looks like predictability's gonna be making a comeback.