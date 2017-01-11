Entertainment

First 'Fuller House' Season 2 Trailer Teases Wall-to-Wall Holiday Episodes

Regardless of how you felt about Fuller House Season 1, there's more in store.

The trailer for the Netflix revival's second run, released this morning, promises new holiday-themed adventures. Those evidently include a Gibbler-Tanner romance, a run-in with New Kids on the Block, and a glorious dog prancing around with reindeer antlers. You can also expect Bob Saget, classic catchphrases, and more cute baby actors, because, you know, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

The new Fuller House episodes, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber, all hit the red streaming giant on December 9.

