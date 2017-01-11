The 55 Sickest Burns by Erlich Bachman on 'Silicon Valley'

Light spoilers for the three seasons of Silicon Valley, which are available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now, to follow. As Erlich might say, if you haven't watched it yet, what the f*ck are you doing here?

In Silicon Valley, when it comes to Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) and insults, no one is safe. Pied Piper's resident arrogant blowhard "who says whatever the fuck he wants" is the king of tech-oriented takedowns.

In the wake of the HBO series' Season 3 finale, which saw Erlich become Pied Piper's new owner, we compiled a list of the character's harshest burns, snarkiest digs, and most eloquently phrased put-downs unleashed thus far. Bask in Erlich's lovable rudeness till Season 4, when the Bachmanity insanity continues. (Warning: gleefully NSFW words and phrases follow.)