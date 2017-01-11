The Cute Cat Video Phenomenon, Explained by TV's Jackson Galaxy

There's a smart way to raise a celebrity cat

"I'm not a fan of Grumpy Cat in the least. I don't like the brand that's put out there, and I don't think that, by and large, anyone is advocating for that cat, while they're doing what they're doing. Lil BUB is different. [Her guardian] Mike is a very conscientious human. He's very protective. Also, a lot of the money that he generates, a ridiculous amount, in fact, goes to the charities that Mike now helms. He is intensely involved because BUB has so many health problems. Mike does it the right way."

"I've come into contact with so many people who just want to get their cat famous, and when that's the main thrust of things, it can never be good. It can never be. It's the same way with stage moms with their kids. The whole Toddlers and Tiaras thing, I find that kind of unsettling. Again, there's nobody there to advocate for the child, except for the person who wants to make them famous. The same thing I think goes for the world of animals as well. Someone's always got to be on guard and looking out for what's best for the cat. I've seen Grumpy Cat. You want to talk paraded? I mean, just sitting there, while thousands of people come up to take these pictures... it's hardcore. All the product and everything. It bumps up against what I love about cats, and I also consider myself an advocate for them."