10 Pranks Caught on Camera That Failed Miserably

April Fools' Day: a day for jokes, laughs, and, inevitably, some misunderstandings.
As you plot your hijinks this year, make sure they're foolproof. If the misfires below are any indication, things can go horribly wrong in ways you least expect. Enjoy, and, uh, maybe learn from some of them.
The Firework Fail
Try not to involve toilets -- unless you want a shit show.
The Magic Trick Fail
Have internet-savvy parents? Think twice: They could become the Road Runner to your Wile E. Coyote.
The Lambo Fail
Save the fake poop and paint for your friends. A nice car doesn't necessarily translate to a nice sense of humor -- right, Russ?
The MythBusters Fail
Adam Savage might be a god among men, but that doesn't mean we need to test his immortality.
The J. Law Fail
Prank Jennifer Lawrence, and she will prank you harder. And shoot you in the face.
The Carjack Prank
Also, never this.
The Puppy Fail
Leave little kids out of it -- unless you know they'll love plan B.
The Fart Fail
Use The Pooter wisely. Some people really won't appreciate being served fake air biscuits.
The Net Fail
And last, but far from least: Avoid leather jacket dudes, especially if you wish to stay off UFC highlight reels.
