10 Pranks Caught on Camera That Failed Miserably

Published On 03/31/2017
Jack Vale Films/YouTube

April Fools' Day: a day for jokes, laughs, and, inevitably, some misunderstandings.

As you plot your hijinks this year, make sure they're foolproof. If the misfires below are any indication, things can go horribly wrong in ways you least expect. Enjoy, and, uh, maybe learn from some of them.

Iain Smith/YouTube

The Firework Fail

Try not to involve toilets -- unless you want a shit show.

The Magic Trick Fail

Have internet-savvy parents? Think twice: They could become the Road Runner to your Wile E. Coyote.

ViralBrothers/YouTube

The Lambo Fail

Save the fake poop and paint for your friends. A nice car doesn't necessarily translate to a nice sense of humor -- right, Russ?

Elvisdukebox/YouTube

The MythBusters Fail

Adam Savage might be a god among men, but that doesn't mean we need to test his immortality.

Smosh/YouTube

The J. Law Fail

Prank Jennifer Lawrence, and she will prank you harder. And shoot you in the face.

Lifeples/YouTube

The Fast-Food Prank

Just say no to drive-thru pranks. They never go the way you hope.

Molo Nation/YouTube

The Carjack Prank

Also, never this.

meggyloux/YouTube

The Puppy Fail

Leave little kids out of it -- unless you know they'll love plan B.

Jack Vale Films/YouTube

The Fart Fail

Use The Pooter wisely. Some people really won't appreciate being served fake air biscuits.

bladdan/YouTube

The Net Fail

And last, but far from least: Avoid leather jacket dudes, especially if you wish to stay off UFC highlight reels.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter @srkfitzgerald.

