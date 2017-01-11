Meet Bankroll PJ, the Hilarious Kid From 'Atlanta'

Donald Glover's Atlanta feels bigger than a normal sitcom. Besides the show's main characters like Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van, there's a vibrant world of thirsty strivers, genuine eccentrics, and weary old-timers filling up the margins of every carefully composed frame. Many of the show's side characters are actually local celebrities from the city, adding a sense of authenticity to the show's rich fictional universe.

Tonight's episode, "The Streisand Effect," was no exception. In addition to spending time with the promo-obsessed pizza delivery guy Zan (a hilarious Freddie Kuguru), we also met a kid named Quentin, who might be familiar to anyone who spends a lot of time on World Star. Simply credited as "kid" in the credits, the part was played by Bankroll PJ, a 6-year-old rapper and the nephew of late Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh. In the same way Atlanta rap group Migos brightened up last week's episode, Bankroll PJ steals his scenes with ease.