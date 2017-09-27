5 Videos That Will Blow Your Mind in Less Than 1 Minute

Short, mind-blowing videos -- is there anything better the internet era has given this world? Aside from unfettered access to a decentralized network containing the sum of human knowledge?
We say not. So when you're churning away at your desk job, looking for a quick escape, load up a few of these videos, which all come in right around a minute.
How did nature produce a lizard that can shoot blood from its eyes? Darwin never answered that riddle.
More like treeslide, right? Stevie Nicks has nothing on this.
"Escape from death" might be a bit strong, but when you're just trying to get your Instagram game on and a jet ski comes barreling toward you, it probably feels that way.
It's probably not a good idea to BASE jump at all, but if you do, don't open your parachute directly under your partner. Thankfully, everything worked out for the daredevils.
Yes, that is a catfish CLIMBING UP CAVE WALLS. You'll never sleep again.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.