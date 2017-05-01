Entertainment

5 Crazy Videos That Will Blow Your Mind in Less Than 30 Seconds

antelope hits bike rider
thekrispyfisherman/YouTube

There are days, and then there are days when you want nothing other than the sweet dopamine rush of a crazy YouTube video to distract you from your troubles. 

We're here to help. These videos, all less than 30 seconds, will rapidly expand your consciousness in such a way as to create the illusion of an explosion in your brain. That's right: They will blow your mind. 

thekrispyfisherman/YouTube

Bike racing in South Africa offers incredible scenery and the rare chance to collide with an antelope. 

Kyle Cox/YouTube

"Greatest" and "all time" appear more frequently than they ought to on YouTube, but in this case, they're appropriate. 

Valentijn67/YouTube

Not sure how this guy learned this trick. Not sure we want to know, either. 

blackfalcon01/YouTube

Just when you think a seagull catching a ride is the only crazy thing that happens, BOOM. 

ThatsCrazyVideos/YouTube

File this octopus escape under "nightmare fodder." 

