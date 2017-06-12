The Funniest YouTube Videos With Barely 1,000 Views

YouTube: the home of music videos, viral videos, and tons of weird shit that nobody watches. Regarding that last category, it should be noted no dearth of worthwhile gems exist, waiting to be discovered and appreciated. Read on for some such finds, and share your findings in the comments below.
"Bell Pepper Review"
Unsure if bell peppers are good or bad? No worries. ZestVK, among YouTube's most underrated post-irony vloggers, has all the important assessments you'll ever need.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? Knowledge is power.
"Citizen Kane Parody"
This guy reinvented Orson Welles's classic drama for the modern era -- i.e., he added dog jokes.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? Even at 30 seconds, killer spoof.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY song 12th JUNE."
HappyBirthdaySinger used to make custom vids for specific names (variant spellings included). Now, to cover all his bases, he's tackling dates.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? If it's your birthday today, we hope you're having a good one.
"Magic Trick"
Good comedic editing meets a plot twist that will probably make your head explode. Viewer discretion is advised.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? So you can watch all the other goofy metalmarchesani uploads, but especially this one and this one.
"Nonlinear-Super-Football"
For anyone worried about soccer's popularity and/or simplicity problems, we found the solution. It looks like this.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? So you can get inspired to make other sports more complicated and futuristic.
"Eegr"
What's an "eegr," you're wondering? An electroencephalograph-recorder, maybe? An eager ogre? Eeyore's doppelgänger? WRONG. Eegr is the King of Duckface. Pay your respects.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? GIF fodder.
"Cassowary Speech"
Everyone already knows the cassowary is the most dangerous bird on earth. So it should be no surprise to learn they can also give really good speeches and vanquish Frieza from Dragon Ball Z.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? Two reasons: First, you should be more worried about cassowaries taking over the planet than apes, and second, you should really watch all the Dragon Ball sagas.
"5x5 is BIG Boggle"
Years ago, Blake Carlile, occasional YouTube-uploader and musical anthropologist, learned the very important difference between normal Boggle and BIG Boggle. This is his story.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? It's kind of like one of those long Norm Macdonald jokes, but set to music. It's perfect.
"Singing Chihuahuas"
The OP would have you believe that "the dogs from Chizan's kennel go crazy when they hear the ice cream truck's jingle." Really, this is leaked footage from Ronald Harwood and Dustin Hoffman's much-anticipated Quartet sequel, Quintet.
Dear God, Thrillist, why are you making me watch this? How often do you see this many chihuahuas in the same place? You're welcome.
