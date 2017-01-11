Every FX Original Series, Ranked

1. Fargo

"We're put on this Earth to do a job. And each of us gets the time we get to do it. When this life is over and we stand in front of the Lord, you try telling him it was all some Frenchman's joke." -- Betsy Solverson

Considering there are so many good shows on this network, you would think that this would be a struggle for me. That I would have been going back and forth in my mind about this; that was never the case. Fargo is not just the best show on FX. Fargo is one of the best shows of all time.

Its creator, Noah Hawley, has taken a world started by the 1996 Coen brothers film and expanded it, starting with the first season, set in 2006, and a prequel set in 1979. Each of the seasons features well-intentioned folk, bad folk, and the cluelessly amoral in between. Each element of the show is done so well, from the Coen brothers callbacks, to the suspense and tension and unflinching violence, to the stories within the stories, to the staggeringly beautiful writing. Hawley is an immensely talented writer, and this second season in particular had no shortage of quotations I want to print out and put on my wall, from Lou Solverson telling the story of the pilot during the fall of Saigon, to all of the words Karl the lawyer speaks, to Dodd Gerhardt telling Ed his own private belief on women, to Betsy's immediate classic (above) during her conversation about Camus with Noreen. Plus, Molly Solverson is reading The Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald -- I loved those books.