Gael García Bernal Wants You to Understand What Trump Means to Mexicans

Gael García Bernal is talking about Donald Trump, but he has a better reason than most of us. The 37-year-old Mozart in the Jungle actor is one of the biggest stars to emerge from Mexico, a target of the presidential candidate. His new thriller, Desierto, is about a militant American gunning down illegal border-crossing immigrants. And like many, Trump's left him completely depressed. The country he knows is a heated talking point.

"He's obsessed," he says about Trump's relationship to Mexico. "There's nothing more false than the United States being a victim of the world, or being a victim of Mexico. It's constructed on lies completely, and the whole world mocks that -- but at the same time, we're really worried about what the fuck is going to happen."