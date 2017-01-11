What 'Game of Thrones' Actors Did After Their Characters Died

Which dead character would you most like to see return to Game of Thrones? Cast your vote now in our high-stakes bracket tournament here -- round two ends Thursday, April 28th at 3pm EST.

When TV characters die, the actors who play them do too and you never see them again. OK, that's actually not true, but sometimes it feels that way, right? If a brave warrior gets shot full of arrows and sent out to sea in a little canoe on Game of Thrones, it's disorienting to see the same actor pop up as an orderly on some dragon-free CBS medical drama. What happened to all men must die?

But in the film and television business, a dead character doesn't equate to a death sentence for an actor's career. A visible role on a show as popular as Game of Thrones often leads to some pretty neat gigs, and getting killed off can even provide a death-bump. Let's take a look at how 14 performers whose characters were written off the show have chosen to spend their time in the afterlife. (Warning: spoilers for all five seasons of Game of Thrones follow.)