Which Dead 'Game of Thrones' Character Should Return Next?

Grey Wind (5) vs. Robb Stark (3)

Oh boy. Grey Wind has already squared off against his direwolf sister Lady in this tournament, and now he has to face off against his master, Robb Stark, who was also butchered at the Red Wedding? Nuts. Grey Wind might have the edge here, though, since Robb had to battle his way past the Hound in the previous round and might be a little worn down. But even fans of the slain King in the North have to ask themselves: do I really have the heart to vote against a cuddly furball?

Who Should Return to 'Game of Thrones'?

Catelyn Stark (1) vs. Ygritte (2)