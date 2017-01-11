The Most Badass Quotes From This Season of 'Game of Thrones'

Jaime Lannister, to Cersei after telling her their daughter died:

"Everything they've taken from us, we're going to take back -- ​and more."

Ellaria Sand, to Doran right before she stabs him:

"Your son is weak, just like you. And weak men will never rule Dorne again."

Khal Moro, to the other Dothraki goons after they mention other things that might be better than seeing a beautiful woman naked for the first time:

"Seeing a beautiful woman naked for the first time is among the five best things in life."

Tyrion Lannister, after Lord Varys says he used to steal from people like Tyrion when he was a boy:

"It's a good thing you're not a boy anymore. Because you have no cock."