A Wig Expert Analyzes the Crazy Hair on 'Game of Thrones'

"Those sorts of braids, and even the more elaborate ones like this, are tight and structural. That's not necessary for most of the women on the show who hang out in castles all day, but you need this sort of practicality when you're running around in the desert on horseback. This was one of the first Game of Thrones styles I learned to do, and once in, it doesn't budge for days! "

Shannon also points out that these are more practical for stylists to construct, as they better protect the condition of the wig from destructive set elements, like smoke. Plus, "Braids hold pretty well on their own in long hair! Lots of surface area between strands, so lots of friction. I'm not surprised that even a dragon ride couldn't knock out the braids entirely."