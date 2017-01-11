Which 'Game of Thrones' Characters Are Still Alive?

Varys

Last seen: Appearing with a smirk after yet another mysterious absence to deliver salty dialogue; blaming his "little birds" for any audible farts heard in his vicinity.

Grey Worm

Last seen: Recuperating from a wound that had him on the sidelines for most of Season 5. Shipping Grey Worm and Missandei pretty hard while lacking the anatomy to do anything about it.

Missandei

Last seen: Getting put in charge of Meereen alongside Tyrion and Grey Worm in Daenerys’s absence. Shipping Grey Worm and Missandei equally hard, and intent on doing something about it.

Rhaegal & Viserion

Last seen: Locked in the catacombs to keep them from recklessly burning and roasting people -- only to occasionally be fed people whom Daenerys actually wants burnt and toasted. Pet Care 101, Dany: avoid mixed signals.