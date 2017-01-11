Why a Much-Hyped 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory Might Be Happening Soon

According to Know Your Meme, the theory was first introduced on a 4chan thread by an anonymous user in March of 2013. The proposed plotline involves the revived zombie version of the Mountain fighting on behalf of the accused Cersei Lannister in a trial-by-combat and the Hound picking up a sword against his brother as a representative for the Faith. Ever since the idea was introduced, it has sparked blockbuster levels of excitement that rival any big UFC bout.

The flames were stoked more last season when a flashback showed a young Cersei sitting down with a fortune-teller who told her she would be strangled by "the valonqar," a High Valyrian term meaning "little brother." There are a range of theories for who the valonqar could be -- most notably Tyrion -- but it's certainly possible that the witch was referring to the Hound, the younger brother of Cersei's murderous guardian. Imagine the Hound taking out his brother in combat and then going straight for Cersei. Forget Batman v Superman or Captain America: Civil War: this would be your fight of 2016 right here.