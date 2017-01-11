142 'Game of Thrones' Deaths, Ranked

Game of Thrones ends its sixth season this Sunday and is sure to induce even more emotional distress on our asses. While actor Ian McShane, who played the dearly departed Brother Ray, suggested that the show's defining qualities are tits and dragons, we're pretty sure that what sets the series apart is its indiscriminate kill count.

To steel ourselves for the inevitable demise of even more beloved characters tonight, we're taking a look back at all the friends and foes who bit the dust over the years.

Now, this isn't a ranking of the characters we miss the most; it's a ranking of how much each loss shocked us, changed the show's tone, and made us rethink our concept of the series. That's why you'll see some decidedly evil names ranked higher than some kind, ho-hum ones. And since no one really cares what happened to "Guard #1" in Season 2 (spoiler alert: he died), we've omitted any character without a name or whose role could best be described as "corpse."