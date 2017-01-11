Entertainment

The Only 'Game of Thrones' Drinking Game You Will Ever Need

By Published On 05/06/2016 By Published On 05/06/2016
HBO Game of Thrones
HBO
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

Which dead character would you most like to see return to Game of Thrones? Cast your vote now in our high-stakes bracket tournament.

We're just a couple weeks in, and the sixth season of Game of Thrones is already full of surprises. Yet there's still plenty of episode twists to predict, as well as familiar plot points and visual cues, like the requisite number of bare boobs, sword fights, and dead characters' quick comebacks.

When it comes to drinking your way through all those ongoing storylines, why should Tyrion have all the fun? To make sure you're paying attention -- and staying hydrated -- we brewed up a drinking game to deepen your investment in each episode. If you follow our prompts below, you'll surely be on the Lannisters' level in no time.

Remember, friends: drink responsibly! Feel free to sub mead or wine with water.

Related

related

142 'Game of Thrones' Deaths, Ranked

related

The Wildest 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories Still in Play

related

'Game of Thrones' Deserves a Better Villain Than Ramsay Bolton
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

related

142 'Game of Thrones' Deaths, Ranked
HBO Game of Thrones
HBO

Take a sip every time...

  • A boob appears
  • A sword fight erupts
  • Someone says, "Winter is coming"
  • Someone says, "A Lannister always pays his debts"
  • Someone says, "For the night is dark and full of terrors"
  • Someone dies
  • A new character you've never heard of shows up to assert dominance
  • Margaery screams, "I'm the queen!"
  • Tyrion insults someone's intelligence
  • Varys drops some hot gossip
  • Arya defies an order
  • A character pours half a bottle of wine into a chalice
  • A character gives a rousing speech (that you later find quoted the books)
  • The Sparrows shame someone (SHAME! SHAME!)
  • Someone has sex with a blood relative (SHAME! SHAME!)
TYrion HBO Game of Thrones
HBO

Take two sips when...

  • Bran wargs into someone (or something)
  • Bran greensees his dad's past like a creep
  • The Three-Eyed Raven shows Bran how it's done
  • Podrick mopes
  • Theon experiences a deer-in-headlights moment
  • Someone name-checks Lyanna Stark or Joanna Lannister
  • Littlefinger tells a white lie that alters the entire political landscape
  • A White Walker gives someone brain freeze
  • A direwolf chomps someone's head off
  • A dragon chomps someone's head off
  • A character shares a deeply personal story with an unlikely confidant
  • Someone's attacked in the woods because the episode really needed an action scene
  • Brienne reminds us about the oath she swore to Catelyn
Tyrion HBO Game of Thrones
HBO

Take three sips when...

  • Ramsay performs an irredeemable act
  • Melisandre magics her way out of a sticky situation
  • Bran's storyline makes sense
  • Daenerys rides one of her dragons like she's a biker in Sons of Anarchy
  • Arya receives a compliment from one of the Faceless
  • A khal compliments a woman
  • A Stark admits to being a Stark
  • "The Rains of Castamere" chimes in on the soundtrack
  • Any of the Night's Watch leave the Wall
  • Any previously deceased character other than Jon Snow rises from the grave
  • Anyone smiles. Like even a little bit.
Game of Thrones HBO
HBO

Finish your drink if...

  • A giant shows the wildlings how it's done
  • Jon Snow dies... again
  • The Night's King drops the microphone on Westeros
  • Someone actually dies from greyscale instead of just complaining about it
  • Both bride and groom survive a wedding
  • You can't name the character on screen

 

Finish your drink and chug another if...

  • Someone's declared the winner of the throne game


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kristin Hunt is a freelance writer for Thrillist, and would love to gossip with Olenna Tyrell over some Westeros wine. Follow her: @kristin_hunt

Other Stuff You'll Like In Beyond The Wall

related

READ MORE
'Game of Thrones' Recap: The Battle of the Bastards
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
The Latest 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Photos, Explained
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
Euron Greyjoy Might Be the Key to Winning 'Game of Thrones'
Beyond the Wall

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like