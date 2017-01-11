The Only 'Game of Thrones' Drinking Game You Will Ever Need

Which dead character would you most like to see return to Game of Thrones? Cast your vote now in our high-stakes bracket tournament.

We're just a couple weeks in, and the sixth season of Game of Thrones is already full of surprises. Yet there's still plenty of episode twists to predict, as well as familiar plot points and visual cues, like the requisite number of bare boobs, sword fights, and dead characters' quick comebacks.

When it comes to drinking your way through all those ongoing storylines, why should Tyrion have all the fun? To make sure you're paying attention -- and staying hydrated -- we brewed up a drinking game to deepen your investment in each episode. If you follow our prompts below, you'll surely be on the Lannisters' level in no time.