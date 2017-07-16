The Most Plausible Theories on How 'Game of Thrones' Could End

Cersei Lannister tried to warn Ned Stark right before he died: “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.”
This simple and iconic turn of phrase only complicated when the stakes of the series ramped up over 60 episodes. Medieval kings and queens made political plays, Jon Snow discovered some truths, Daenerys learned how to govern, and hundreds of people died. And with a Great War that threatens to wipe out all living humans in Westeros on the horizon, winter has definitely come.
In this living document, we'll predict the most likely outcomes for the winner of Game of Thrones as we battle through the final 13 episodes of seasons 7 and 8. Some will see their chances of staying on the top of the heap until the end dwindle away. Some may be added if their power ranking increases (we see you, flaming sword Beric Dondarrion and politically motivated Sansa Stark). Some will definitely die. But how does it actually end?
Jon Snow wins
Picturing a version of Game of Thrones where Jon Snow ends up “winning” isn’t that hard -- even a bunch of daggers to the heart couldn’t keep him down for more than two episodes. Every time Jon Snow faces an intimidating force in battle, he beats the odds. Now, it looks like he’s King of the North and -- judging from Bran’s vision last season -- a secret Targaryen. If Jon Snow is the prophesied Azor Ahai reborn, the great warrior who will save all men, then there’s not much more he can suffer besides the loss of those he cares about. Jon has convinced Davos to gather some lesser Northern houses, like the Mormonts, by talking about the Great War against the dead. If he finds out a way to defeat The Night King and his true parentage is revealed, he has a more than legitimate claim to sit on the Iron Throne. To the people of Westeros, he’d be their savior. Even if he decides to abdicate the seat at King’s Landing to his Aunt Daenerys, that’s a win for Jon Snow.
Dany wins
Game of Thrones as a series seems to be paving the way for Daenerys Targaryan to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, then becoming the benevolent ruler worthy of...a proto-Democracy? “Break the wheel,” as she puts it. To do so she'll have to deal with the Lannisters with the help of her army of Unsullied, a horde of Dothraki, a fleet of Greyjoys, House Tyrell, and The Dornish Sand Snakes. That seems easy enough to do now that the Lannisters lack a heir to the Throne. Then she needs to use the power of all three of her dragons to burn back The Night King's army of the dead when he attempts to take The North. Considering everything that is involved with killing White Walkers, and wights' strong association with dragons (obsidian equals dragonglass, valyrian steel equals steel forged in the fire of dragons, fire equals... fire), if anyone is going to have the methods needed to defeat the dead, it’s probably Dany. In her visions in the House of the Undying, she saw snow fall on the Iron Throne, but that might have just been a metaphor for the Night King’s attack coming to King’s Landing. There, Dany can hold the city and protect the people (instead of the last time a Targaryen - The Mad King - tried to hold King’s Landing) and claim the Throne, with the future of Westeros at her fingertips.
Tyrion Lannister wins
There are a few ways it would make sense for Tyrion Lannister to go home victorious. The most distant possibility, but one that cannot technically be proven wrong yet, is that Tyrion is also a secret Targaryen. The show hasn’t made much mention of it, but the books tell that the Mad King Aerys lusted after Tyrion’s mother and possibly could have fathered Tyrion. It would make Tywin’s hatred of his dwarf son even more complex, because he’d also be covering up what happened to his wife. Tyrion Targaryen would be able to ride a dragon, in theory, and he did manage to unchain them in the show without getting barbecued.
Secret Targaryen or not, Tyrion is currently the Hand of the Queen and a Lannister killer, plus he has experience running King’s Landing and Meereen as a ruler. It’s hard to imagine Tyrion seizing the Throne while Daenerys still lives, unless Dany installs him as a king because the war with the Night King dissuades her from aspiring to the throne. It’s easy to see Tyrion making a better king than Jon Snow after the Great War to Come, especially if Jon has to sacrifice himself to end the Long Winter.
The Night King wins
The Night King has fans. The thinking here is that, since the one thing the Great War to Come is sure to have is a lot of new bodies, the Night King manages to doom the entirety of Westeros with his cold plague and this winter is the last any of the great houses ever see. First, he’ll have to cross The Wall -- which we know has a magical protection on it -- which shouldn't be too hard since Bran has been dream-marked by the Night King’s vision touch. Once The Wall has no magic protecting it, bringing it down should be no problem; he can just swarm his 100,000-plus ex-Hardhome occupants up and over it with a single motion of his hand. Then, the only thing between him and the Iron Throne are Daenerys and her dragons. Sure, dragonglass and Valyrian Steel can kill White Walkers -- but who is to say The Night King can be killed that way? There’s a shard of Dragonglass in his heart that makes him who he is. With one miscalculation on behalf of team Jon Snow, and a little luck bringing down a dragon, the Night King could ride a dragon straight into King’s Landing and sit on the Iron Throne...freezing it. End of Series.
George R.R. Martin has said the ending of the series would be bittersweet, and the sweet to this bitter is the Children of the Forest finally cleansing Westeros of man, and given what we’ve seen man do over the course of the series, is it really that horrible?
Bran wins (and has always been winning)
This call is coming from inside the Thrillist house, but was given more credence during the events of Season 6’s "The Door." Bran’s traveling into the past and warging into Hodor set off a time loop that changed history, or more accurately, has always been changing history. As Bran becomes the Three-Eyed Raven, he’s more detached from his physical and temporal presence and unmooring himself from the events of time in this series. If Bran can change the past in small ways, then there’s one choice that he could undo that would save almost everyone: have Ned Stark refuse to travel South to King’s Landing to become Robert’s Hand. Ned would have eventually told Jon about his true parentage and the drama in King’s Landing could have occurred without Starks at the center of it. If Bran’s time travel abilities can’t change history that drastically, but can provide portals between time periods, Bran could call upon his namesake, Bran the Builder, and bring some of his knowledge of how to defeat the Night King from the previous Long Night. On top of that, Bran is the oldest living male Stark and the rightful heir to Winterfell and Warden of the North. If Daenerys fails in breaking the wheel, the Stark rung could rotate to the top of all Seven Kingdoms.
