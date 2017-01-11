The Wildest 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories Still in Play

HBO waits for no man, and the sixth-season premiere, the follow-up episode and episode three made it clear that Game of Thrones has no patience for Martin's dilly-dallying. In a single hour in the premiere, two fan theories that still haven't been definitively answered in the books got sorted out on the show: 1. Did Jon Snow "warg" into his direwolf after getting stabbed? (Nope.) 2. Is Melisandre a very, very old woman working some powerful mojo to keep herself looking spry? (Yep!)

While either or both of those theories may still be in play in the books themselves, we won't know for sure until Martin releases The Winds of Winter (date still improbably TBD). But what about the countless other theories whipped up by book fans over the years that could still possibly get worked into the show? As we prepare for episode two, let's run through the most intriguing fan theories -- batshit crazy though some of them may be -- that could conceivably still happen on Game of Thrones.