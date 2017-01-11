12 Burning 'Game of Thrones' Questions We Have After the Finale

How many days out is Daenerys and who will she marry?

Despite all the lingering questions Season 6 has answered, we're still in the dark about how long sailing across the world actually takes. (Hopefully, only the length of the GoT hiatus; after six straight seasons of following Dany on the road, we're tapped out on travel adventures. Just get there, thank you!) The finale saw the Queen of Dragons set sail for King's Landing with Tyrion, Varys, and Missandei on board -- but poor, sweet, beautiful Daario was left behind to take care of Meereen. Daenerys reminds him that the best way for her to forge alliances is through marriage, indicating that she needs to be unattached and undistracted when she lands in Westeros so that she'll be able to commit to shacking up with somebody new, if she needs to. But which eligible bachelors are even left in Westeros at this point? Let's see. There's Littlefinger, who commands the forces of the Vale. There's Euron, who is batshit crazy, yet has the maverick quality she dug in Daario. There's Jon Snow, who might well be her nephew but, come on, Daenerys would be bored silly by. And there's Jaime Lannister, who seems doomed to only have eyes for Cersei -- even though Bronn did pointedly reference Jaime's penchant for blondes in the finale. But whoa: what if Daenerys ultimately embraces her dark side and aligns with the Night's King? Did that just blow your mind?