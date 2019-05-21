Where Did Bronn Land by the End of 'Game of Thrones'?

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater sure has come a long way since Season 1 of Game of Thrones. Back when audiences were first introduced to the character, he was an unknown sellsword who was tasked with championing Tyrion Lannister in a trial by combat. This display of the man's fighting skills nearly immediately positioned him as Tyrion's bodyguard. And as the series progressed, the once lowly mercenary-for-hire continued to level up, again and again, gaining what he had always coveted: Status and power.
From the show's humble beginnings, Bronn regularly used a rather smart strategy of staying the hell out of a fight until finding a worthy enough reason (ahem, money) to lend his talents in battle.
We never saw Bronn at the Battle of Winterfell, nor was he present during Dany's fiery onslaught of King's Landing. Sure, he did his fair share of fighting in Season 7, almost dying when Daenerys led a previous attack on the Lannister army. In Season 8, though, Bronn mostly kept to the shadows, biding his time. Some may view this as cowardly, but we know better. Bronn of the Blackwater's allegiance is, and always has been, to himself. And what better way to achieve success than to keep out of harm's way, waiting for the right time to strike?
Through all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, the one character unchanged by his surroundings or journey ended up being Bronn. It's worth noting that Bronn in the Game of Thrones books acted as more of a background character, which helps to even further explain how the former unknown sellsword took to the sidelines in so many of the show's big plot points.
So when Cersei tasked Bronn with the mission of murdering her traitor brother, it was a pleasant surprise to see him turn up in Season 8, Episode 4, "The Last of the Starks."
As if he was waiting in the wings this entire time, it was this moment where, instead of killing Jaime or Tyrion, he made a deal with his longtime friends. If Bronn was to side with them, instead of Cersei, and survive the war, Tyrion promised him a title that was valued even more to him than money: Lord of Highgarden. It was enough to stave off Bronn from killing the two Lannister brothers, and, just like that, he disappeared back into the shadows -- until Sunday's finale.
After King's Landing fell, and House Lannister with it, an impromptu vote was made naming Bran Stark as the new King of the North -- with Sansa taking the throne beside her brother. This new governing body included Tyrion, who somehow escaped the grips of certain death yet again, as Bran's Hand. As the episode concluded, viewers were treated to the first official meeting of this new leadership. And sitting there at the table was none other than Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, now Lord of Highgarden, who as we quickly found out, took on another important title as well: Master of Coin.
The Master of Coin role was previously held by Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, but something tells us Bronn won't be doing as much backstabbing and conniving as his predecessor. His first official task? To get the brothels back up and running. It's a dirty job, but somebody's gotta do it.
