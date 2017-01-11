What It's Like to Play a Giant on 'Game of Thrones'

When Neil Fingleton was a boy in Northern England, he admired Richard Kiel, the American actor who played the steel-toothed villain Jaws in two James Bond movies. On screen and off, Kiel was naturally imposing and full of character. Maybe Fingleton could be like that, too. Although if the two had ever met, the 7'2" Kiel would have found himself looking up for a change: his admiring fan stands just over 7'7".

Fingleton, who currently holds the Guinness Book of World Records title of "Tallest Man in Britain," jumped into the acting pool at the right time. After receiving a scholarship to play basketball at the University of North Carolina and, later, Holy Cross, and embarking on a short-lived pro career, he took a cue from Kiel and tried show business. After Fingleton signed with the talent agency Oh So Small, which specializes in actors of "extreme height" (big or small), Fingleton quickly landed parts in movies and TV shows. When Game of Thrones needed a giant to plow through the gates of Castle Black, there was only one man for the job.