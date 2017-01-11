Hodor and Bran Hug It Out on Conan's 'Game of Thrones' Episode

This article contains spoilers for the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Relive the season's biggest reveals and questions with all of our spoilery Thrones coverage.

Each season, the cast of Game of Thrones trudges through harsh weather, preps and executes intricate fight choreography, and memorizes faux-Shakespearean monologues in both English and Dothraki. No wonder they rarely smile; the world of Westeros is dire, and the effort required to bring the drama to life is equally rigorous.

So what a joy it is to see our favorite Thrones actors cheery and primped in aftermath of the Season 6 finale. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), John Bradley-West (Samwell Tarly), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys), Faye Marsay (the Waif), and Kristian Nairn (Hodor) took the stage with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for an hour-long panel that gave all involved a chance to decompress. There were breezy anecdotes about filming, laughs at the expense of anyone looking for Season 7 info, and a perfect blooper reel. Then they walked over to Conan O'Brien's show, and really let loose.