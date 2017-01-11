Hodor and Bran Hug It Out on Conan's 'Game of Thrones' Episode

This article contains spoilers for the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Relive the season's biggest reveals and questions with all of our spoilery Thrones coverage.
Each season, the cast of Game of Thrones trudges through harsh weather, preps and executes intricate fight choreography, and memorizes faux-Shakespearean monologues in both English and Dothraki. No wonder they rarely smile; the world of Westeros is dire, and the effort required to bring the drama to life is equally rigorous.
So what a joy it is to see our favorite Thrones actors cheery and primped in aftermath of the Season 6 finale. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), John Bradley-West (Samwell Tarly), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys), Faye Marsay (the Waif), and Kristian Nairn (Hodor) took the stage with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for an hour-long panel that gave all involved a chance to decompress. There were breezy anecdotes about filming, laughs at the expense of anyone looking for Season 7 info, and a perfect blooper reel. Then they walked over to Conan O'Brien's show, and really let loose.
Conan can get lost in the shuffle in the expanding late-night comedy scene, but when it comes to Comic-Con, and celebrating our pop culture obsessions, the man's a hero. He came to our rescue again this year, rounding up the Thrones cast for a Q&A. The highlight (above): Kristian Nairn and Isaac Hempstead Wright talking through Hodor's death, and the social media fallout. No hard feelings! OK, a few hard feelings. But all in the name of a good laugh.
Watch the interview above, and head to TeamCoco.com to see Benioff and Weiss compared Thrones to Monty Python, Iwan Rheon reveal that Kit Harrington punched him during the Battle of the Bastards, and Nathalie Emmanuel talk about a possible Missandei-Daenerys hookup. There's also Conan's epic Thrones parody -- the Old Melisandre joke to end all Old Melisandre jokes. Basically, lots of Thrones, significantly more smiles.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.