'Game of Thrones' Is Coming to a City Near You

Look, we know you've cranked the Game of Thrones theme song up to 11 in a desperate attempt for Westerosi pleasure. We know that, as the strings blare, you've marched around your house like you're Jon Snow capturing Castle Black. And we know you've karaoked the lyric-less score with syllabic noises that resemble Dothraki insults. No shame. We've been there, too.

Now, finally, there's a place for you and your fellow Game of Thrones music buffs to congregate: beginning Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will launch the show's first official musical tour, complete with orchestra and choir. The tour will conquer 28 cities in its campaign to dominate our earbuds.