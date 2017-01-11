'Game of Thrones' Is Coming to a City Near You

Look, we know you've cranked the Game of Thrones theme song up to 11 in a desperate attempt for Westerosi pleasure. We know that, as the strings blare, you've marched around your house like you're Jon Snow capturing Castle Black. And we know you've karaoked the lyric-less score with syllabic noises that resemble Dothraki insults. No shame. We've been there, too.
Now, finally, there's a place for you and your fellow Game of Thrones music buffs to congregate: beginning Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will launch the show's first official musical tour, complete with orchestra and choir. The tour will conquer 28 cities in its campaign to dominate our earbuds.
"For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music's force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness," said Game of Thrones creators/executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in a statement. "The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show's visuals and Ramin's powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone."
According to the announcement, Djawadi's concert tour will use state-of-the-art technology to pair scenes from the series with live performances of the composer's score. Early concept art reveals castle sets and flaming towers. Eat your heart out, Ozzy Osbourne (or let Daenerys do that for you -- she's into heart-eating).
Tickets for the event go live August 13. Here's a full list of stops:
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Friday, February 17, 2017 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, February 19, 2017 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Monday, February 20, 2017 - Detroit, MI - Palace of Auburn Hills
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - Buffalo, NY - First Niagara Center
Saturday, February 25, 2017 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Sunday, February 26, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
Friday, March 3, 2017 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Saturday, March 4, 2017 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
Monday, March 6, 2017 - Boston, MA - TD Bank Garden
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena
Saturday, March 11, 2017 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
Sunday, March 12, 2017 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
Thursday, March 16, 2017 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Friday, March 17, 2017 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sunday, March 19, 2017 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Saturday, March 25, 2017 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, March 26, 2017 - Phoenix, AZ - TalkingStick Resort Arena
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Friday, March 31, 2017 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
Saturday, April 1, 2017 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sunday, April 2, 2017 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
