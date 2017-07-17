The Funniest 'Game of Thrones' Memes

Since it's been on the air, Game of Thrones has generated nearly as many memes as character deaths. That's because Westeros is a cruel, but hilarious, place, one where you can orchestrate a massacre and then moments later find yourself on the cover of a fake blockbuster.
From Joffrey Bieber to Red Wedding Crashers, here's a brief rundown of our favorite GoT memes (stay tuned for Season 7 updates):
The Opening
The show's memorable opening credits sequence has gotten the '90s sitcom, Super Mario, and "fuckin' Game of Thrones" treatments -- all of them inspiring.
Stupid Ned
Ned might have been overly honorable and mostly useless...
Brace Yourselves
... but he did live long enough to become the macro equivalent of an iCal reminder.
Atheist Arya
In 2013, young Arya became an opponent of Bible studies everywhere, exchanging her sharp Needle for stark skepticism. (Sorry.)
Game of Hipsters
Westerosi hipsters are a lot like real-world hipsters: They like their idols indie and their foods organic.
Joffrey Bieber
Some fans hated Joffrey so much they called him the personification of Monday. Others just likened him to 2013-era Biebs.
Cleganebowl
This long-running theory, which envisions Sandor Clegane fighting his brother, "The Mountain," to the death, has spawned no dearth of funny promotional pics. GET HYPE.
Sandor Clegane Loves Chicken
Also, get chicken.
Stannis the Mannis/Mantis
The "Stannis the Mannis" jokes celebrated this Baratheon for his stoicism and badassery. They were pretty much perfect -- until the Lord of Dragonstone turned into an insect. Then they became totally perfect.
You Know Nothing, Jon Snow
Thanks to Ygritte, we learned early on that Jon Snow would be the the worst trivia teammate ever. Especially for questions about giants.
Sadistic George
Not long after George R. R. Martin published A Game of Thrones in 1996, readers began praising his immersive world-building and gripping storylines. For almost as long, the author's also been known as the Michael Phelps of offing fan faves.
Dany's dragons
One of the best parts about Game of Thrones is when it turns into a mother-son bonding story, one about a moody kid (Drogon) who just wants to play Grand Theft Auto and roost with his friends at the mall. Unfortunately, he can't -- not until the chores are done. FiGhT fOr Me, DRoGoN. Ugh, fine, Mom!
ZIG ZAG
Arguably the most potent meme on the list. It has the power to ruin your day by simply reminding you what happened that fateful night, when Rickon became the visual representation of John Travolta's "Adele Dazeem" moment.
Lyanna Mormont
All Hail the Lady of Bear Island -- niece of the late Jeor Mormont, most precocious spitfire of the show, best critic of the Rickon.
The Red Wedding
A traumatic scene that led to hilarious reactions, including the above, which would probably be reviewed like this:
"A heavily plotted romp whose spectacularly choreographed twist will send viewers clamoring for their keyboards." --Variety
"A tour de force." --The New York Times
"For the fans, not the critics." --Thrillist
The Queen Meets the Iron Throne
Lizzie didn't -- and couldn't -- sit that disappointing June day in 2014. But she did have lots of thoughts, including something about an annus horribilis.
Mean Thrones
Grool indeed.
Ramsay Bolton's Dogs
From Bolton Bites to the Baha Men, this family of memes is one special treat.
Olympian High Jumper Brandon Starc
To be fair, Bran was promised he would fly.
Ed Sheeran
"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie," show creator David Benioff said at a SXSW panel this year. Mission accomplished last night, as the English recording artist cameo'd to sing a Storm of Swords-y tune, hang with Arya, and make viewers everywhere go nucking futs.
