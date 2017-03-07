A New 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Finally Revealed His Spoilery Role

By now, it's almost become a tradition that some charming, loose-lipped British character actor will spill some secrets about Game of Thrones. Last year, Deadwood star Ian McShane gave a hilariously salty interview to the BBC that revealed his role in Season 6. He then told the Telegraph that spoiler-averse fans should take a chill pill because "it's only tits and dragons."

This year, Harry Potter actor Jim Broadbent has taken a less profane approach to letting us in on some Season 7 secrets months ahead of schedule.

In an interview with ScreenCrush, arranged to promote his upcoming literary adaptation The Sense of an Ending, the 67-year-old English actor revealed that he shared many scenes with Sam Tarley, the lovable aspiring measter who we last saw arriving in the Citadel of Oldtown at the end of Season 6. "I’m a maester, an archmaester," said Broadbent in the interview. "I’m an old professor character."