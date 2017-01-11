Here's What We Think Will Happen on This Week's 'Game of Thrones'

"Bran meets the past."

The difference between book-readers and show-watchers can often be summed up in these four words: the Tower of Joy. This line from the press release, mixed with the shot of a young Ned Stark saying "This is where it ends" as he draws his sword in the trailer, indicates that Bran's vision quest will take him and the Three-Eyed Raven back to a skirmish that in many ways started it all -- one that ultimately led to the downfall of the Targaryens, the rise of the Baratheons, and the many tragedies of the Stark family.

Who is inside the tower? What is the significance of this scene? Book fans hope that the episode will finally confirm R + L = J -- an equation we'll hold back on explaining for anyone still blissfully in the dark about the series' biggest fan theory. But just remember that, in season one, Eddard Stark reminisces about having made a vow to a woman close to him, who said, "Promise me, Ned."