Jon Snow Took His Revenge -- Now What?

The following article contains spoilers for "Oathbreaker," the third episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Proceed with caution. Read our full "Oathbreaker" recap here.

As sequel trailers from the 1990s would say: Jon Snow is back... with a vengeance. But not even John McClane got a mic-drop moment like the one Jon had on tonight's Game of Thrones.

After jolting back to life at the tail end of last week's episode, the resurrected Lord Commander began this one, entitled "Oathbreaker," by going straight back to righting Castle Black's wrongs, specifically the puncture wounds that left him bleeding out on the ground and remain etched into his six-pack. Snow took a few deep breaths, grabbed his Lord Commander coat, reintroduced himself as a noble MFer who won't tolerate dishonor, then hanged his assailants -- including his aging rival Alliser Thorne and young Olly, the most detestable little twerp since Joffrey -- without so much as a "Et tu, Brute?" Snap went the ropes and the necks. When Jon's work was done, he was done.