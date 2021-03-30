A Gory 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Is Coming to Broadway

These days it's hard to keep track of all the Game of Thrones spin-offs that are reportedly in the works—none of which happen to be George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter. (Seriously, dude!) Now, The Hollywood Reporter comes to us with yet another expansion of Westeros: a stage show that is being developed with eyes on Broadway.

Yes, in the near future you may be able to shell out hundreds of dollars to see the heroes of Martin's world do battle right in front of your very eyes. Martin himself, of course, is working on the production, which will focus on the fabled Great Tourney at Harrenhal, attended by familiar characters like Ned Stark, Lyanna Stark, Jaime Lannister, Robert Baratheon, Oberyn Martell, and Rhaegar Targaryen. According to an official description: “The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

The author is working on the script alongside playwright Duncan Macmillan, who was behind the adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 that was recently on Broadway and made audience members faint and vomit because of its graphic scenes of torture. That is to say, Macmillan seems a good man for the job of bringing the visceral gore of Thrones to live performance. Lauded British director Dominic Cooke is also on the team. The idea at the moment is to bring the show to Broadway, London's West End, and Australia with a launch in 2023. If the Harry Potter play, The Cursed Child, is any indication, it will be a big hit. Also, hopefully someone has a deal on fake blood because one assumes the crew will need a lot.

Remember, this is just one of many Thrones projects in the works, the most prominent of which is the HBO prequel series focused on the Targaryens called House of the Dragon, which is set to go into production next month.