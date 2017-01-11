'Game of Thrones' Recap: Daenerys Set the World on Fire

The Eyrie: Littlefinger on the pulse

The funny thing about Tyrion making a pact with the slavers is that he says, “A wise man once told me, ‘We don’t make peace with our friends, only our enemies.” The person who told him that was Littlefinger, who said the same thing to Ned Stark in Season 1. Never forget that Littlefinger is the one who set all of these events in motion when he convinced Lysa Arryn to kill her husband and frame the Lannisters all that time ago.

In "Book of the Stranger," Petyr Baelish says that he is going to need Lord Arryn, who shoots a bow and arrow like Katniss Everdeen if she took eight Ambien and was wearing a blindfold, for “the wars to come.” What wars is he planning exactly? Did his lie to Lord Royce about Sansa being kidnapped and forced into marriage by Ramsay Bolton mean that he is going to try to use the men of the Eyrie to help him take over Winterfell? Is he doing this because he still loves Catelyn Stark or is this just a power grab to be King of the North, and eventually, the man with his ass on the Iron Throne? The last option really seems like the most possible. Littlefinger is playing the long game (of thrones).