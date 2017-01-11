'Game of Thrones' Recap: The White Walkers Rock Bran's World

Braavos: live from Braavos, it's Suuunday night!

Arya is also a novice, and she gets another butt-whupping from the intern, who punches Arya so hard in the face that she can't even keep that one braid on her head anymore. Jaqen tells her that the first Faceless Men were not lords and ladies, they were servants who figured out how to serve the Many-Faced God. That might be why it is so hard for someone with as powerful a name as Arya Stark to give up her identity.

He tells her that she has to go kill an actress, but doesn't tell her that the actress is playing the part of Cersei Lannister in a rather crude (in all respects of the word) pantomime about Robert Baratheon's death. Was this assignment on purpose? Did Jaqen want her to see her father portrayed as a dick-grabbing, power-hungry jerk so that she could get over everything that has happened to her? If she could see this and not react, is she really no one? If she can see Cersei and Joffrey with his warty penis (seriously, we finally see a penis, and it is covered in warts?) and not cross them off her list, has she achieved some new status? It is ironic that, by proxy, she might just get to kill Cersei just like she always wanted.