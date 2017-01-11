'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Premiere Recap: Avon Calling!

Which dead character would you most like to see return to Game of Thrones? Cast your vote now in our high-stakes bracket tournament.

And beware: we're talking spoilers.

People will do some ridiculous things to look young. There are $300 bottles of moisturizer, there are laser peels that force you to stay out of the sun for a week, and there are injections of blood right into your face. And then there is whatever the hell Melisandre does with that magic necklace of hers.

Not only does the accessory appear to give the Red Woman smoother skin, it also gives her thicker hair, lifts her tits, fixes her posture, and takes off about 1,000 years of aging. It's like magical Spanx that go over her entire soul. Does she know how powerful that device is? Madonna would give her firstborn son if she could just get a small piece of the thing just to work on only her hands. Getting rid of her son isn't that big of a sacrifice -- he wants to live with Guy Richie anyway. She might give up her daughter for that whole necklace.