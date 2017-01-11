The 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Blooper Reel Is All F-Bombs and Laughs

We're not sure that Game of Thrones can squeeze in a "happy" ending at this point, or whether any of Westeros' power players will go out with smiles on their faces. But we do know that, behind the scenes, the cast and crew that doesn't take the demagoguery and death too seriously.

In the just-released Season 6 blooper reel, introduced today during the Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con, we see such heartwarming sights as Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) flubbing his lines; Carice van Houten (Melisandre) pulling away a blanket to reveal the covered nether-region of Kit Harington (Jon Snow); Emilia Clarke choking on Dothraki-speak; Rory McCann (The Hound) struggling with an axe and log; and most of the cast taking nasty spills at the most inconvenient moments (Theon may be a eunuch now, but his real life counterpart Alfie Allen surely felt something down there when he fell into a frozen river).