7 Theories on Who Sansa Stark Wrote That Letter To

Wars are hard. Recruiting allies to fight your wars is harder. And as Jon Snow and Sansa find out in "The Broken Man," recruiting allies to fight in your wars when your army consists of a couple thousand wildlings, one giant, and a former smuggler possessing only six fingertips and a cool last name is the hardest.

The Snow-Stark campaign took us all around the North. First, we hit the wildling camp, to pitch them on the idea that, although they'd only previously agreed to help Jon Snow fight the dead, they should join this other fight, too, because otherwise they won't be alive for that other fight. And then it was on to Bear Island (former home of noted greyscale-sufferer Jorah Mormont), run by 10-year-old Lyanna Mormont, who abides by absolutely no bullshit, has a very soft-spoken maester, and is repped by a banner that looks like it was stolen from a badass summer camp in Alaska.