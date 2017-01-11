Let's Decode the Last Batch of 'Game of Thrones' Finale Photos!

This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 6 and speculation about the "The Winds of Winter" episode, which airs Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. EST. The following images from the finale have all been released officially by HBO.

With tonight's season-ender bearing down on us like the Mountain Who Rides, Game of Thrones has set itself up nicely for multiple plot points to deliver shock and awe. If you're like me, you've spent the past week sifting through the rubble of "Battle of the Bastards" as well as other online clues in a vain attempt to decode how various scenarios will play out. And looky-here! Just in time for the big episode, we have a whole batch of seemingly indecipherable new photos to gawk at. Let's get a-gawking!