Major 'Game of Thrones' Twists That Could Actually Happen in the Finale

And that's a wrap on Season 6. What did we get right and wrong? What theories are still in play? Read on, then follow up with our full recap of "Winds of Winter." Warning: those post contains spoilers for the last 10 episodes.

The end is nigh. At least for Game of Thrones Season 6.

With a foreboding trailer and a handful of vague teaser images shepherding us into this year's season finale, we're bracing for best- and worst-case scenarios (and only on Thrones can major twists fit both bills). Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have redeemed characters, debunked theories, and killed off both villains and heroes, yet "The Winds of Winter," the longest episode in the series' history, remains tantalizingly shrouded in mystery.